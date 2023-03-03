Armenia grossly violates norms of international humanitarian law - Azerbaijani Ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Over the past period, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman conducted evidence-based research in the liberated Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Aghdam districts, and based on the materials received, a special report was prepared and sent to international organizations, Trend reports via the report of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan for 2022.

The report reflects such facts as the deliberate mass destruction of Azerbaijani cemeteries by Armenia, the looting of tombstones, the desecration of graves, the remains of the deceased, as well as the mining of cemetery territories.

It is also noted that during the period of the Armenian occupation, all civilian objects, settlements, historical and cultural monuments, and religious architecture—mosques, places of religious worship, and cemeteries—were ruthlessly destroyed, desecrated, and looted.

The facts obtained give grounds to raise issues about the violation by Armenia, which committed grave crimes during the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, of the norms of international humanitarian law, including a gross violation of the provisions of the Hague Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property during Armed Conflict of 1954, the UNESCO Convention Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage of 1972, the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949 and the Convention for the Protection of the Archaeological Heritage of Europe of 1992.

In addition, as a result of Armenia's long-term policy of environmental terror against Azerbaijan, serious damage was caused to the nature of Azerbaijan, including its biological diversity, flora and fauna, water resources, and the ecosystem of the region. In connection with this, the Ombudsman also sent appeals to the international community.

At the same time, the Ombudsman's report expresses support for the citizens of the country conducting a peaceful protest against the environmental terror committed by Armenia and calls on the world community to support this rally.