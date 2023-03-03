Azerbaijani FM meets with member of French Senate (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a member of the Senate of France, Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Constitutional Law, Legislation, Universal Suffrage and General Rules of Public Administration in the French Parliament Nathalie Goulet, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, FM Jeyhun Bayramov highly appreciated the support of a member of the French Senate for Azerbaijan's fair position and contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries. The minister noted the importance of preventing possible obstacles to the development of bilateral relations between the countries through joint efforts.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-French relations, the situation in the region, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mine threat existing on the liberated territories, and the de-mining activities carried out by Azerbaijan.