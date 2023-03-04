Azerbaijan appoints new deputy minister of ecology, natural resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Following the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev has been dismissed, Trend reports.

The relevant information has been posted on the website of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Following another presidential decree, the Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva was appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.