Azerbaijani FM leaves on working visit to Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, left on a working visit to Qatar to participate in the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), where Azerbaijan is represented as a donor partner, Trend reports via Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, high-level bilateral meetings are also planned.

Previously, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov met with State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. The parties discussed the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, issues on the agenda and prospects for the development of cooperation in various fields. The Qatari side stressed that it is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.