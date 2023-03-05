Three Armenian officers killed in shoot-out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Details of the armed incident in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region have been revealed. Azerbaijani forces have eliminated Armenian saboteurs, Trend reports.

For a certain, rather long time, the Azerbaijani side has been receiving information about the transportation of weapons and ammunition from the territory of Armenia to the Karabakh region through the Khalafali dirt road, bypassing the main Lachin-Khankendi road.

Today, having received another similar signal, Azerbaijani operatives headed to the road to check the ground. When Azerbaijani operatives tried to stop an Armenian car passing on the road, its passengers opened fire. As a result of the return fire, the enemy was neutralized.

Today's armed incident confirms that the military-political leadership of the Republic of Armenia continues to commit sabotage and provocations against Azerbaijan, throwing weapons and ammunition, as well as manpower into its territory. It is obvious that despite the pseudo-peaceful rhetoric of Nikol Pashinyan, attempts to continue the "miatsum" policy do not stop.