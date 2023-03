BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Armenians acknowledged the loss of three saboteurs in Karabakh, Trend reports.

As a result of sabotage, so-called leutenant colonel Armen Babayan, so-called major David Danielyan, and so-called lieutenant Ararat Gasparyan were destroyed by return fire from Azerbaijani operatives. So-called lieutenant David Hovsepyan received a gunshot wound.