Armenian provocation again proves need to create checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Today's incident once again shows the need for Azerbaijan to create a checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the Armenian side has once again committed a provocation.

The ministry said that, operational information has been received on the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from the Republic of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

"On the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, Azerbaijani Army units attempted to detain and inspect vehicles engaged in illegal military transportation. Fire was opened from the opposite side, and as a result of the shoot-out, there are dead and wounded on both sides," the ministry noted.

"Today's incident once again shows the need for Azerbaijan to create a checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road. The fact that Armenia is carrying out military transportation to the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan is a continuation of the aggression and terror policy of this country against Azerbaijan. The entire responsibility for the provocation lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," said the statement.