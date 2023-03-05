Dead, wounded on Azerbaijani side after Armenian provocation - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan has dead and wounded as a result of Armenian provocation, Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

The ministry said that, operational information has been received on the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from the Republic of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

"On the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, Azerbaijani Army units attempted to detain and inspect vehicles engaged in illegal military transportation. Fire was opened from the opposite side, and as a result of the shoot-out, there are dead and wounded on both sides," the ministry said.