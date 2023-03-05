EU Special Rep for S. Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar will visit Azerbaijan tomorrow, Henri Duquenne, spokesperson for the EU's special representative, told Trend.

"Toivo Klaar will visit Baku tomorrow, March 6, 2023, for a series of high-level meetings with Azerbaijan's leadership. These consultations are taking place after his recent visit to Armenia on February 24 to follow up on leaders’ meetings in Munich," he said.

Meanwhile, on February 18, within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili, and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan participated in a plenary session on the topic "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus".