Today's incident between Azerbaijan and Armenia emphasizes need to push peace talks forward - EU special rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Today's incident on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu once again confirms the need to move forward with negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The deadly incident today underscores the urgency of pushing forward with negotiations to achieve stability and a fair peace," he said.

Klaar also noted that he is already in Baku and looks forward to substantive meetings with Azerbaijani leadership to advance peace process after meetings in Munich.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side has once again committed a provocation.

The ministry said that, operational information has been received on the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from the Republic of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

"On the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, Azerbaijani Army units attempted to detain and inspect vehicles engaged in illegal military transportation. Fire was opened from the opposite side, and as a result of the shoot-out, there are dead and wounded on both sides," the ministry noted.