BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. As a result of the provocation committed by illegal Armenian formations during the morning of March 5, servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army Alibeyli Shakhriyar Ramiz and Huseynov Eshgin Jamil became Shehids, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the Shehids.

May Allah rest the souls of the Shehids in peace!" the statement of the ministry said.