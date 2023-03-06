Armenians caused serious damage to Azerbaijan's biodiversity - ANAS Vice President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. During the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani land, the Armenians committed ecological genocide there, severely damaging the country's biodiversity, Vice President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science Irada Huseynova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a meeting of the Commission on Environment, Natural Resources and Health Protection of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) in Baku.

She noted that Azerbaijan is taking serious measures to preserve biodiversity in these territories.

"The issue of biodiversity is one of the most urgent issues for Azerbaijan, and its conservation is the constant focus of the state's attention. For this, Azerbaijan has adopted very important laws and decisions," Huseynova said.

The meeting of the Commission on Environment, Natural Resources and Health Protection of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) is taking place today in Baku. Previously, it was proposed to discuss the peaceful protest rally on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road during the meeting.