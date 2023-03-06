Azerbaijani FM briefs UN under-secretary-general on provocations of Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States Rabab Fatima in Qatar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov talked about Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the UN and its bodies, the country's participation in humanitarian projects, assistance provided to the least developed countries, and assistance programs to around 130 countries. The minister brought to the UN official's attention ways of taking advantage of Azerbaijan's scholarship and training programs.

Noting that Azerbaijan has made great strides in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the foreign minister informed that the country is currently taking sustained action to implement the UN-defined sustainable development agenda, and develop a diversified, innovative, and knowledge-intensive economy.

Bayramov, speaking of Azerbaijan's large-scale reconstruction activities on its liberated lands, and the efforts undertaken by the country to promote the peace process, informed the UN officials about the provocations of Armenia.

UN Undersecretary-General Fatima pointed out the work carried out by her structure to address the issues facing these countries. She expressed confidence that major projects implemented following the initiative and support of Azerbaijan will increase the transport capabilities of the region's landlocked countries and will make a significant contribution to the implementation of the UN SDGs. The significance of Azerbaijan's assistance programs was also noted.

The sides exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.