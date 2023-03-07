Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves list of UN resolutions on preventing terrorism (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the list of resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council to prevent terrorism and the financing of terrorism to determine individuals and organizations subject to sanctions, Trend reports.

According to the explanation to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 66, in order to ensure the implementation of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 30, 2022 No. 782-VIQ "On targeted financial sanctions", the "List of resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on the identification of individuals and organizations subject to sanctions, to prevent terrorism and its financing, as well as to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and prevent their financing”.

With the approval of this list, it’s expected to increase the effectiveness of the application of international standards on combating terrorism and the financing of terrorism, combating the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), and financing their proliferation.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the Law “On targeted financial sanctions” on January 31, 2023.

This law establishes the legal basis for applying targeted financial sanctions to prevent terrorism, the financing of terrorism, the proliferation of WMD, and financing the proliferation of WMD, following the UN Security Council's resolutions.