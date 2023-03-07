Armenia aims to create new hotbed of war in South Caucasus – Trend News Agency's deputy director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan doesn’t take seriously at all the statements by any member of the separatist regime in Karabakh, especially the terrorist Arayik Harutyunyan, who thought up fictitious positions for himself and his entourage, Deputy Director General of Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency, political observer Sahil Karimli said, Trend reports.

The separatists are still aimed at posing a threat to regional peace and security and misleading the international community with baseless excuses.

Karimli noted that Azerbaijan has never closed the Lachin-Khankendi road. The road is open, and the NGO representatives are holding a peaceful protest along it. The military provocations of recent days show once again that the Azerbaijani public representatives are absolutely rightful in holding the rally on the above-mentioned road.

"Since December 2022, illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh haven't been allowed to commit war crimes along the Lachin-Khankendi road. It has come to the point that Armenia attempts to deliver weapons, ammunition, and mines to Khankendi through secret smuggling routes. The Azerbaijani side, using its sovereign rights, resolutely stops these crimes. The whole world sees that the Armenian leadership and the terrorist groups operating in Karabakh don't want the achievement of peace in the region," he added.

According to him, the separatists aim to create a new hotbed of conflict and further exacerbate the situation. And this doesn't bode well for Armenia and its "dregs" in Karabakh. The patience of the Azerbaijani state is not endless, and Armenia felt Azerbaijan's power during the second Karabakh war.

"Apparently, such bitter consequences didn't become a lesson for them. As for the protests of Harutyunyan and his supporters against the integration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, this is another provocation directed against the peace process. Let Arayik not forget that ethnic Armenians settled in Khankendi and adjacent territories are citizens of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani state is the guarantor of their rights, social security, and living conditions," he noted.

Karimli stressed that peaceful Armenian residents living in Karabakh should be integrated into Azerbaijani society.

"There is no other way out. Armenian residents in Karabakh must either live according to the laws of the Azerbaijani state, and those who do not recognize this must leave our territories. Terrorists like Arayik have no place on our land at all. The hands of Harutyunyan are stained with the blood of thousands of innocent Azerbaijanis, and he will be arrested and punished in the most severe form. Let him have no doubt about it," he emphasized.