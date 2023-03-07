Illegal Armenian armed formations carry out military transportation accompanied by Russian peacekeepers – Azerbaijani MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. After the incident that occurred on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road on March 5, the use of this road by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping forces for conducting military transportation again was recorded by technical surveillance equipment of the Azerbaijani Army Units stationed in this direction, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

During the day of March 7, the movement of military vehicles of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in convoys from the mentioned road was provided under the accomplishment of the Russian peacekeeping forces. It was once again recorded by technical surveillance means that the road was used for military transportation despite the refutation and hypocrisy of Armenia.

According to the statement, the implementation of military transportation accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping forces, which is a gross violation of the trilateral statement, is unacceptable and must be immediately stopped.

"We reiterate that providing weapons, ammunition, mines, supplies, and other military equipment by Armenia to illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, as well as transporting military personnel to combat positions and their rotating using this method, is a flagrant violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, the trilateral statement, as well as the continuation of Armenian military aggression against Azerbaijan. If such actions are not immediately and permanently stopped, Azerbaijan will have to take the necessary measures to suppress the actions of Armenia and illegal Armenian military formations in its sovereign territories," the ministry said.

The events that occurred once again confirm the essential and inevitable need for Azerbaijan to establish control over the Lachin-Khankendi road, the ministry added.