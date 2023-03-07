Preventing transport of weapons, ammunition, landmines into country – sovereign right of Azerbaijan – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Preventing the transport of weapons, ammunition, and landmines into the country is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said on March 6, Trend reports.

He made the remark, speaking on the French Ministry spokeswoman's statements on March 6, who regarded another Armenian provocation on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road as "the Azerbaijani armed forces' attack on a police car".

Hajizada noted that, unfortunately, the French Foreign Ministry continues to demonstrate a biased and unreasonable position by commenting once again on the provocations in South Caucasus.

"France, instead of calling for the withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed formations from the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan following international law, four resolutions of the UN Security Council, and a trilateral statement, sought to justify Armenia's provocations in Azerbaijan by calling the illegal Armenian armed formations "police", which is unacceptable. The French side should understand that Armenia's attempts to continue illegal military activities, using bypass roads under the pretext of protests on the Lachin-Khankendi road, are a flagrant violation of international obligations," Hajizada noted.

"We remind you once again that Azerbaijan is committed to take all necessary measures to prevent the Armenian provocations, which continue following the end of the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war], the fight against the Armenian armed forces, which, contrary to the commitments made by the Armenian side, have not yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories, including to prevent the transportation and use of weapons, ammunition and mines in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, which is the sovereign right of our country," added Hajizada.