Turkish VP sends letter of thanks to Azerbaijani PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has sent a letter to Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The letter expressed gratitude for the solidarity and comprehensive support provided by fraternal Azerbaijan to the Turkish state and people following the devastating earthquake in Kahramanmaras region of Türkiye appeared.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.