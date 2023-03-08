Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 8 March 2023 14:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense organized another media tour for media representatives to familiarize them with the combat training, combat duty, and social and living conditions of military personnel serving on the liberated lands, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Media representatives viewed the conditions created in the units and combat positions stationed in these territories, watched the activities of military personnel, and filmed and interviewed the servicemen.

The servicemen expressed satisfaction with the conditions created for them, as well as noted that they were proud to serve in the liberated territories.

As part of the media tour, flowers, and gifts were presented to a group of female servicemen and civilian workers serving in the liberated areas, including a journalist who took part in the event.

Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MoD arranges another media tour to liberated lands (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more