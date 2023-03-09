Azerbaijani PM meets Chinese Government's special rep for European affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Chinese Government's Special Representative for European Affairs Wu Hongbo, who is on a visit to the country, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, at the meeting the importance of the X Global Baku Forum for discussing topical issues on the international agenda was noted.

It was also noted that thanks to the efforts of the heads of both states, relations between the countries are developing at a high level.

Besides, it was emphasized that the Azerbaijani-Chinese relations have the character of a strategic partnership.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the successful cooperation between the two countries in many areas, prospects for cooperation in trade and economic, investment, energy, transport and logistics, humanitarian and many other areas.

An exchange of opinions took place on the issues previously discussed during the meeting of the Chinese special representative with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

It was also emphasized that there are big opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the East-West, Middle Corridor, One Belt - One Road projects.

At the meeting, information was provided on the large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev received Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo on March 7.

The X Global Baku Forum is being held on March 9-11 in Baku.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center annually holds the Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.