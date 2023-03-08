Azerbaijan signs 13th protocol of European Convention on Human Rights (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. On the basis of the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated February 3, on March 8, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe Fakhraddin Ismayilov in Strasbourg, in the presence of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Peychinovich Buric, signed Protocol No. 13 to the Convention for the protection of guman rights and fundamentar freedoms, concerning the abolition of the death penalty in all circumstances, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe.

By acceding to Protocol No. 13 after the completion of the relevant ratification process in the country, the Republic of Azerbaijan will officially confirm its intention to completely prohibit the death penalty, including for crimes committed in wartime or under the imminent threat of war, as well as guarantee the right to life at the highest level.