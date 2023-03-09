Azerbaijan provided financial assistance to more than 80 countries to fight COVID-19 - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. We address the issue of post-COVID development. In the meantime, we provided financial humanitarian assistance to more than 80 countries, most of them members of Non-Aligned Movement, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

"We provided 10 million US dollars direct donations to the World Health Organization to help them to fight the coronavirus," President Ilham Aliyev said.