Azerbaijan plays key role in Non-Alignment Movement - Latvian president (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan has played a key role in the Non-Alignment Movement, President of Latvia Egils Levits said during his speech at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum, themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

"Politically, Azerbaijan has inspired a number of countries to build peace and resolve global issues. Within the framework of this forum, participants will consider a number of issues. I look forward to the recommendations that will be given at the end of the forum," Levits said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.