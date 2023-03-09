Record number of countries participating in Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. A record number of countries in the history of the World Gymnastics Championships in Azerbaijan is participating in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, Head of the Sports Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sport Elnur Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening ceremony of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Mammadov noted that the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is being held for the 8th time in Azerbaijan.

In 2016, the World Challenge Cup in artistic gymnastics, and the AGF Trophy, were successfully held in Baku for the first time, and since 2017, the World Cup.

"The development of men's artistic gymnastics in our country has resumed since 2002 when the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was recreated, and women's artistic gymnastics - at the end of 2013," he said.

Mammadov noted that recent years were quite successful for artistic gymnastics.

"Our athletes were represented at the Summer Olympic Games in London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016, and Tokyo 2020. In addition, they won prizes at the European and World Championships. In 2015, at the first European Games in Azerbaijan, 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals were won in this sport," he said.

Mammadov added that Azerbaijani gymnasts won 5 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Azerbaijan in 2017, and 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held last summer in Türkiye.

"Last year, for the first time in the history of gymnastics, our athlete made it to the final stage of the summer European Youth Olympic Festival and the European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships," he said.

According to the head of the department, currently, sport in Azerbaijan is under the main focus and care of the Azerbaijani President, President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

"The prestigious gymnastics competitions held annually in our country and the achievements are the result of a significant contribution to the development of gymnastics by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva," he added.

"Along with Azerbaijan, 173 gymnasts from 48 countries will perform at the World Cup organized in Azerbaijan on the eve of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. I would also like to note that this is a record figure for the number of participating countries in the history of the Gymnastics World Cups held in our country," Mammadov said.

He also wished good luck to the participants of the competitions on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics).

In the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, qualifying stages will be held, and in the remaining days, finals, which will determine the winners in exercises on individual equipment.

Following the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.