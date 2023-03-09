Global Baku Forum - very important considering challenges we face, Nobel laureate says (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Global Baku Forum is a very important event against the background of the challenges we face, President of Timor-Leste, Nobel laureate José Ramos-Horta said during his speech at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

Ramos-Horta noted that each country should try to demonstrate its results in the best possible way.

"We must maintain our solidarity, and continue our efforts to solve problems," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.