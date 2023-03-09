Italian president commends activities of President Ilham Aliyev in solving global problems (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has commended activities of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in solving global problems, Trend reports.

Mattarella made the remark in the letter addressed to the participants of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.

The letter noted that climate change is the biggest challenge of present times.

"I highly appreciate the activity of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in solving global problems and wish the forum success," the letter said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.