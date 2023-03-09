UK experts contribute to de-mining in liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Rishi Sunak (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The experts from the UK contribute to the de-mining process in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a letter addressed to the participants of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

"We have an important task ahead of us. We must help countries fighting for their freedom," the letter noted.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.