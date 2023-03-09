Global Baku Forum plays important role in solving problems - ex-president of Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Global Baku Forum becomes increasingly important every year, the ex-president of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic told Trend.

Ivanic noted that this forum has been held for many years and plays an important role in solving problems.

"The forum will host discussions for a wide range of issues. We’ll try to ensure that the exchange of experience and opinions in the discussions is intense. I hope to contribute to solving problems," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.