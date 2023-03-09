Global Baku Forum - platform for discussing, resolving important issues - NGIC's co-chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Global Baku Forum is a platform for discussing and resolving important issues of the modern world, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Ismail Serageldin told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that global problems, especially those related to climate change, are now becoming more critical.

"We need new methods of studying and solving problems related to human rights and other similar problems. The Global Baku Forum is a platform where leaders discuss and solve significant issues of the modern world," Serageldin said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.