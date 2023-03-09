Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan Army positions stationed on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region were subjected to fire 23 times starting from 21:30 (GMT+4) on March 8 to 04:15 on March 9, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha, Ashaghi Shorzha, Gunashli, Azizli settlements of the Basarkechar region, Istisu settlement, and the Chambarak region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Istisu, Zaylik, Mollabayramli, Yellija, Yukhari Ayrim of the Kalbajar region, the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region, the Zamanli and Goyalli settlements of the Gadabay region.

"Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Khojavend, Lachin, Khojaly regions and the city of Shusha," said the ministry.

Adequate retaliatory measures have been taken by Azerbaijan Army Units in all the mentioned directions.

The ministry also added that by systematical shelling the Azerbaijan Army positions, the Armenian armed forces are provoking the Azerbaijan Army to fire back, thereby trying to form a false opinion among the representatives of the European Union civilian mission operating on the conditional border, as well as to establish fake tension in the region.

"We once again state that the military-political leadership of the official Iravan bears all responsibility for the provocations that may be committed by Armenia and their resulting in human casualties," said the statement.