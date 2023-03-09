Armenia must abandon its revanchist aspirations - former Turkish FM (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Armenia should abandon its revanchist aspirations, former Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hikmet Çetin, who is participating at the X Global Baku Forum, said in an interview with Trend.

He noted that after the collapse of the USSR in the early 1990s, it was assumed that people in the region would live in peace.

"However, this did not happen. Armenia, with external support, occupied the native lands of Azerbaijan. This was a blow to peace in the region. Armenia itself suffers from its own aggressive policy, remaining outside of development. This country should realize and admit its defeat in the Second Karabakh War, but it still has revanchist aspirations. However, this is impossible, Armenia will not defeat Azerbaijan. Therefore, it must abandon revanchist aspirations and mining of the lands of Azerbaijan," the former FM said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.