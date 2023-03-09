Azerbaijani MFA talks victims of Armenian mine terror

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Mines set by Armenians keep affecting the lives of Azerbaijanis, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was noted that today, an Azerbaijani civilian was severely injured because of a landmine explosion, mounting the number of killed and injured to 284 since the 2020 second Karabakh war.

"International partners should not be indifferent to Armenia’s terror," said the ministry.

Earlier today, one person hit a mine in Azerbaijan's Tartar. Jaguar Hadiyev, born in 1989, received bodily injuries of varying severity as a result of a mine explosion on the territory of the liberated Tartar district.

The employees of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the site and carried out other necessary investigative actions.

Currently, the Prosecutor's Office of the Tartar district continues the investigation.