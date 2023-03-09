Close co-op exists between Azerbaijan and Georgia – ex-speaker of Georgian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Close cooperation exists between Azerbaijan and Georgia, former Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Nino Burjanadze said during the panel session within the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

She noted that this cooperation is of utmost importance not only for the countries but also for regional stability.

"The UN is not yet significant enough. We have to find effective mechanisms, and use multilateral mechanisms for cooperation. Regional organizations can also be of great benefit to solve the problems we face," she stressed.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.