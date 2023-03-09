Global Baku Forum becomes crucial platform to find solutions to global issues – former Egyptian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Global Baku Forum has become a crucial platform for finding solutions to global issues, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, and former Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Amr Moussa said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He outlined the year-on-year growing role of the Forum, which is being held for the 10th time.

"This forum, which is being held in Azerbaijan under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, brings together influential people and leaders. This is an excellent example. The Global Baku Forum and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center enjoy great confidence. I'm very pleased to be a member of such a reliable institution," said Moussa.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of state and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.