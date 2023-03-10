Vaccine inequality caused death of over million people – ex-President of Montenegro (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The coronavirus vaccine inequality has caused the death of 1.3 million people, former President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović said at the panel session of the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The failures of modern states were that they put profit before society. The pandemic has affected the lives of young people. To ensure a better healthcare system, we should not only focus on our economic and political interests," he said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.