We gradually restoring life after COVID-19 pandemic - WHO director general (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. We are gradually restoring life after the COVID-19 pandemic, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video message during the panel session of the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that one gets exposed to the disease not at home, but at workplaces, and on the streets. For this reason, the WHO calls on all states to pay attention to this.

"We gave more than 300 recommendations regarding COVID-19. Furthermore, a COVID-19 Response Fund was created. All the states united and acknowledged that health is everyone's right, regardless of the financial circumstances," Ghebreyesus said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.