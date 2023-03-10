Azerbaijan expands powers of Ministry of Economy following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the Decree of March 19, 2007 No. 555 "On certain measures in connection with the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On precious metals and precious stones", Trend reports.

According to the decree, in paragraph 1.2 of the above mentioned decree, the words "Ministry of Energy" are replaced by the words "Ministry of Economy".

Following paragraph 1.2 of this decree, the powers of "relevant state bodies" are exercised within their competence by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

By this decree, the powers of the Ministry of Energy will be exercised by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.