Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Bulgaria yielding excellent results – former Bulgarian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria is yielding excellent results, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva said during the panel session within the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

She noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for entire Europe.

"Bulgaria doesn't only cooperate on energy matters with Azerbaijan, there is a reliable partnership between us. We have to study the experience of Azerbaijan. The country invests both in oil and gas and in renewable energy sources. We should also learn to do this," Zaharieva said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.