US sends 5 more mine-detecting dogs to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The US-funded NGO, the Marshall Legacy Institute, has sent five more mine-detecting dogs to Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its Facebook page, Trend reports.

"We’re happy to see 5 more mine-detecting dogs from the US-funded NGO the Marshall Legacy Institute arrived in Azerbaijan.

We welcome Tina, Dex, Iron, Clara, and Bruno as they begin their life saving work here," the publication says.

Mine terror carried out by Armenia continues to claim the lives of Azerbaijanis.

To date, the number of those who died or was injured by landmines since the 2020 war has reached 284.