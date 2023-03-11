Operational conditions in Karabakh economic region extensively analyzed - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Operational conditions along the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional state border and in the Karabakh economic region were extensively analyzed, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

A meeting at the ministry chaired by Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was held today.

It was stated that illegal military transportation and rotation of manpower by Armenia for illegal Armenian armed detachments remaining in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, is inadmissible. Such cases have been repeatedly observed by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

The Minister of Defense noted that surveillance of the activities of the opposing side and illegal Armenian armed detachments should be continued hereinafter. The Azerbaijan Army should take suppressive measures against the possible threats of Armenia, which is trying to create fake tension in the region, and should respond adequately if necessary.

It was reported that the Azerbaijan Army will take decisive necessary steps to suppress any provocation.