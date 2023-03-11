Azerbaijan to complete construction of numerous residential buildings in Shusha by end of 2023

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, March 11. The construction of 23 residential buildings consisting of 450 apartments will be completed in Azerbaijan's Shusha by the end of this year, Nijat Isgandarov, Director of the Housing and Communal Repair Service of the Management of the Shusha City State Reserve told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that by the end of this year, the residents of Shusha will be resettled to the apartments in the mentioned buildings.

"All the buildings preserve the cultural heritage and history of the city of Shusha; they are built in accordance with the architectural style of the city. According to the 'Great Return' plan, the first group of residents of Shusha will return to their home by the end of this year," Isgandarov said.

He noted that, simultaneously, public catering facilities are being built on the territory of the city.

"Currently, the hotels Xarı Bülbül (Khari Bulbul) and Qarabağ (Kharabakh) are functioning in Shusha. In addition, the construction of the second building of the Xarı Bülbül Hotel and the Yeni Şuşa Hotel (New Shusha) continues. Moreover, 10 new catering facilities are also being built at the expense of local investors," Isgandarov added.

The Action Plan of the First State Program of the ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, signed on November 16, 2022.

As part of the State Program, it is planned to create a network of social services (healthcare, social protection, culture, and sports; construction of schools and preschool institutions; and organization of other public services) and strengthen the material and technical base in the field of human capital development on the liberated territories, providing the population that will be resettled in the region with high-quality health services and education.