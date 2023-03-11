Heydar Aliyev Center to host exhibition of member of Bahraini royal family artist Rashid Al Khalifa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Heydar Aliyev Center will host the opening of the exhibition "First Light" by Bahraini artist Rashid Al Khalifa on March 14, Trend reports.

The exhibition will feature new installations by Rashid Al Khalifa.

His works - "Fish Trap", "Mosaic", "We created all living things out of water", and "Circular Reflection" will be presented for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center. This will also be the artist's first exhibition in Azerbaijan.

Expressing satisfaction with the organization of the exhibition in Baku at the Heydar Aliyev Center, architected by Zaha Hadid, Rashid Al Khalifa said that he was glad to present his new works in Azerbaijan, known for its rich culture and heritage.

The exhibition of the artist's works will last until September 10.

Rashid Al Khalifa creates his works inspired by the nature that surrounds him. The artist's examples of art are distinguished by the unity of traditional and modern architecture with the environment.

Rashid Al Khalifa was born in 1952 into the family of the King of Bahrain. He studied art and design at Hastings College in the UK. The changes in the artist's life and surroundings, who began his career with landscape painting, also affected his chosen field. If in the 1980s, samples of ephemeral art were more common in the works of Rashid Al Khalifa, then in the 1990s, abstract forms and experiments with other materials, in particular the "convex canvas", typical of his work, predominated in his works. And in the 2000s, aluminum became the center of the artist's creativity.

Rashid Al Khalifa is a participant in various international exhibitions, art fairs, and biennales. He is currently the Chairman of the Bahrain Arts Council. The RAK Art Foundation, founded by him, also provides support to young artists.