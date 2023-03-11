Azerbaijani volunteers returning from quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Representatives of youth volunteer organizations of Azerbaijan, who have been on a volunteer mission in the earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye, are returning home, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

During the last month or so, the group of Azerbaijani volunteers, numbering 150 young people, provided various humanitarian services to tens of thousands of victims. This activity will be remembered as the largest volunteer mission of Azerbaijani volunteers, both in terms of time and the amount of humanitarian aid provided to a foreign country.

The representatives of the TUGVA Türkiye Youth Foundation, the Turkish volunteers, and local residents and children, who became friends with Azerbaijani volunteers in the city of Kahramanmaras, attended the send-off ceremony of the volunteers. They expressed gratitude, highly appreciated the activity of Azerbaijani youth in the earthquake-affected areas, and wished them a successful journey.

The representatives of the TUGVA expressed admiration for the determination of the Azerbaijani volunteers, with whom they worked side by side, and noted that this is an example of true fraternity.

Right after the earthquake that struck Türkiye on February 6 and caused numerous human casualties, the young volunteers of Azerbaijan joined the large-scale events held by the Azerbaijani state following the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to help the fraternal country and to support measures carried out by Azerbaijanis.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.