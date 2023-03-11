Armenians illegally smuggle military goods to Azerbaijan's Karabakh, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers – MoD (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Movement of military vehicles transporting personnel of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road was recorded by the units of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

It is clearly depicted in the videos that the movement of military vehicles of units of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations along the mentioned route is accompanied by a BTR-82A combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The video also demonstrates how the peacekeepers are taking measures to ensure the safety of the personnel of illegal Armenian armed formations brought into combat positions.

"We declare that the transportation of military cargo from Armenia to the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan should be stopped immediately, and illegal Armenian armed formations should be disarmed and withdrawn from our territory as soon as possible," said the ministry's statement.

The ministry added that the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan should be aware of its responsibility in this process and is obliged to fulfill its obligations.

"Such illegal actions, which occur regularly, make it necessary to create a border checkpoint and a checkpoint of Azerbaijan at the end point of the Lachin-Khankendi road on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border," the ministry said in a statement.