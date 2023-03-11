Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
11 March 2023
We see tangible results of Azerbaijani-Bulgarian strategic cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. We see the tangible results of the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian strategic cooperation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

"I also remember with pleasure our meetings in Sofia – during my official visit last year and at the opening ceremony of the interconnector. Since then, things have been progressing successfully and we are seeing very tangible results of our strategic cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said.

