Bulgaria ready to transport additional volumes of Azerbaijani gas - Rumen Radev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. We are ready to transport additional volumes of Azerbaijani gas, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev via videoconference, Trend report.

President Rumen Radev expressed satisfaction that Bulgaria receives gas from Azerbaijan.

"You are aware of our Solidarity Ring initiative. But, of course, the key point is Azerbaijan. We are ready to transport additional volumes of Azerbaijani gas by combining the capabilities and efforts of the gas pipeline operators of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. From now on, the decision is up to you," Radev said.