Heydar Aliyev was outstanding global political figure - Albanian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Heydar Aliyev was an outstanding global political figure, Albanian President Bajram Begay said, while speaking at an event themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage", Trend reports.

He noted that Heydar Aliyev is an outstanding leader for his country, people, and the whole region.

"However, Heydar Aliyev was an outstanding personality at the global level. Heydar Aliyev occupied a special place among world political leaders," Albanian President said.

He stressed that thanks to the activities of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan overcame various difficulties.

“He carried out reforms, established partnerships and managed to win the trust of the people. This is not easy, especially for countries in transition, but Heydar Aliyev wisely coped with this task. Azerbaijan has made significant progress in a short period of time. Heydar Aliyev became a visionary of the future of Azerbaijan. I admire the genius of Heydar Aliyev,” Albanian President said.