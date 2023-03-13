Multiculturalism, tolerance - among Azerbaijan's primary state priorities, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Multiculturalism and tolerance are among Azerbaijan's primary state priorities, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis, Trend reports.

"Along with being fundamental values reflecting our people’s way of life, multiculturalism and tolerance are also among Azerbaijan's primary state policy priorities. Mosques, synagogues and churches open side-by-side in our country, where people of different religions and faiths have lived in an atmosphere of amicability and mutual esteem for centuries, is our historic achievement. The telling indication is that the Catholic community in Azerbaijan always enjoys excellent attention and care," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.