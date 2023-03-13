President Ilham Aliyev thanks Pope Francis for his high praise of multicultural environment in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. President Ilham Aliyev thanked Pope Francis for his constant high praise of the multicultural environment in Azerbaijan in his congratulatory letter to the Pope on the occasion of the Coronation Day, Trend reports.

"Your Holiness, I wish to underline your merits in developing and strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See and expanding our sincere dialogue. Thank you for your constant high praise of Azerbaijan’s multicultural environment and tolerance traditions.

I believe that through our joint efforts, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See aimed at promoting universal values and ensuring mutual understanding and solidarity among the people will successfully continue," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.