BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan’s development allowed us to rely on our own resources, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of leading German companies in Berlin, Trend reports.

“Country is economically independent, and that was one of the main targets of our government.

We are actually close to the conclusion of implementation of our projects, which are financed by international financial institutions,” President Ilham Aliyev said.